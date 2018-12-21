16 new police officers joining Davenport Police Department, police chief takes part in FBI training

The Davenport Police Department is adding officers to the streets, according to Chief Paul Sikorski.

Sixteen addition men and women will be patrolling the streets within the next six months. Sikorski told TV6’s Chris Carter Friday that eight new recruits are currently in the department’s field training program and will be on their own soon. Eight more officers just graduated from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy and will be going into the field training program before hitting the streets solo in about five months.

Sikorski says the new officers will have a positive impact on the community and the department.

“Not only will they [the community] see that, but for our support unit, our NETS units, our investigators, or support staff, we are going to be filling those spots so we can really operate at the best level as we can as an agency,” Sikorski said.

Four of the officers are newly created positions, the remaining 12 are replacement positions. Sikorski says it takes about a year to recruit a new officers.

TV6 sat down with Sikorski Friday, just days after he returned from 11 weeks at the FBI Academy in Virginia. During his time there, he was able to learn from 248 other law enforcement professionals from around the world. The training focused on making the police world more professional and brought executives together to discuss ways to make the department better. Sikorski said the training proved Davenport is doing a lot of things right.

“We have an amazing department and we are doing some really, really good things here comparatively speaking,” Sikorski said. “We will continue to do that. We now have 248 contacts who, as just recently as this morning, I got two emails from classmates looking for things from Davenport to bring them to their agency."

Sikorski said before his training, the department had not had an FBI trained officer for ten years. He said he plans to use what he learned to train other department leaders.

