16-year-old charged in Bettendorf shots fired incident

A 16-year-old has been charged in connection with a shots fired incident April 22 in Bettendorf.

The teen, who has not yet been named by police, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony, and felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony.

According to Bettendorf police, the teen has been previously adjudicated delinquent and waived to adult court.

Police say they obtained an arrest warrant for the teen on Friday. He was arrested around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East 15th Street in Davenport.

Police say the teen, who was in the passenger seat of a vehicle, had a loaded handgun on him with the serial number scratched off. The gun is the same caliber that was used in the April 22 shooting, according to police.

He also is facing an additional charge of felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor, and fourth-degree fraudulent practices, a serious misdemeanor, for the defacing of the gun’s serial number.

A second person, Charles E. Singleton III, 18, who also was in the vehicle was taken into custody on unrelated warrants and charges.

At 8:30 p.m. April 22, Bettendorf Police responded to a report of gunfire in the 2600 block of Magnolia Drive.

At the time of the call, people were standing outside by the road when a vehicle drove by and shots were fired.

Police said it is unclear at this time if the shots came from the vehicle or if someone in the crowd shot at the vehicle when it drove by.

Police have said no one was injured and it was unclear if any property was damaged.