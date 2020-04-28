16-year-old charged with shooting at vehicle in Bettendorf

A 16-year-old has been charged in connection with a shots fired incident April 22 in Bettendorf.

Mark Jayvon Jackson, of Davenport, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony, and felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony.

TV6 is naming him because he is facing a forcible felony.

Police say they obtained an arrest warrant for the teen on Friday. He was arrested around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East 15th Street in Davenport.

Police say Jackson, who was in the passenger seat of a vehicle, had a loaded handgun on him with the serial number scratched off. The gun is the same caliber that was used in the April 22 shooting, according to police.

He also is facing an additional charge of felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor, and fourth-degree fraudulent practices, a serious misdemeanor, for the defacing of the gun’s serial number.

A second person, Charles E. Singleton III, 18, who also was in the vehicle was taken into custody on unrelated warrants and charges.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. April 22 in the 2600 block of Magnolia Drive.

According to an arrest affidavit released by police:

Jackson was observed by a witness standing in the street with at least two associates.

A black Chevy Cobalt occupied by at least one person drove passed him.

The witness said Jackson pulled a gun from his coat pocket and began firing the gun as the car drove southbound.

The witness positively identified him as the shooter and said Jackson was wearing a dark coat.

Officers responded to the scene and located six .380-caliber shell casings in the street near the area where the witness saw Jackson shooting at the vehicle.

The occupant of the vehicle said he saw a male in a dark coat or sweatshirt display the grip of a handgun and said he heard multiple gunshots after the car drove several car lengths passed Jackson.

He further said he ducked down in the car because he was in fear of being struck by gunfire.

Jackson was adjudicated delinquent on a charge of second-degree criminal mischief, a felony, and is prohibited from possessing a handgun, according to the affidavit.

No injuries were reported.