16-year-old hospitalized after Sunday night shooting in Rock Island

A 16-year-old was hospitalized Sunday night following a shooting in Rock Island.

Rock Island police responded around 11:40 p.m. to the 500 block of 6th Street for a report of gunfire. Police say an unknown suspect fired into a residence.

The teen suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital by the Rock Island Fire Department.

The condition of the teen was not available Monday, but police say he is “stable.”

A second teen suffered a minor abrasion during the incident. He was treated at the scene and released. Police say the injury is not the result of a gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing. Rock Island police ask anyone with information to contact the department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.