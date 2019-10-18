163 immigrants become citizens in Rock Island

163 people, some of them living in the Quad City area are now officially U.S. citizens. They are among the immigrants from 32 different countries who took the oath Friday in Rock Island County.

The ceremony that started at 11:00 a.m. was held inside Centennial Hall at Augustana College in Rock Island. For many, this day was special.

“I don't know what to say, but my husband and my other family they very happy,” said Catherine Sung, a new citizenship.

Happy doesn't begin to express the gratitude these 163 immigrants and their families are feeling.

“Her being a single mom of five. She works really hard and for her to become an American citizen is like really great for us to see that. She’s taken a big step in her life,” said Bukuru family.

A step that takes multiple years. Over at Blackhawk College in Moline. QCAIR and the college held a naturalization workshop for non-citizens. Eva Mawi was among one of the many learning what it takes to become a citizen. As she waits to hear back from immigration services, her sister Catharine took the oath today.

“It feel great to become a citizen,” said Mawi.

A citizen of a country with liberty and justice for all is why she and her family left Myanmar.

“There is like a conflict between the government in my country that's why and we want to get a better education,” said Mawi.

Hope for a better future is also why the ceremony was held at Augustana College.

“We conducted the ceremony not at the courthouse but here on the campus of Augustana College. What a fitting environment since this itself is an institution founded by immigrants,” said Honorable Sara Darrow, Chief United States District Judge.

Immigrants that are proud to call America their new home. The first thing many did after today's ceremony was begin registering to vote. Something they could not do until now.