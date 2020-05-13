17 deaths announced Wednesday as Gov. Reynolds reviews plans to reopen Iowa

Public health officials announced 377 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iowa on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 13,289.

There were also 17 additional deaths. The total number of virus-related fatalities in Iowa now stands at 306, up from 289 on Tuesday.

Here are the totals in the Iowa QCA:

-Scott, 291 confirmed cases, eight deaths

-Muscatine, 513 confirmed cases, 24 deaths

-Louisa, 289 confirmed cases, three deaths

-Des Moines, 44 confirmed cases, one death

-Lee, 18 confirmed cases

-Henry, 43 confirmed cases, one death

-Jackson, 7 confirmed cases

-Clinton, 58 confirmed cases, one death

-Cedar, 44 confirmed cases, one death

On Tuesday, Reynolds said she was still reviewing information with the Iowa Department of Public Health and will announce new information or changes Wednesday,

"These decisions must be made carefully and be driven by data," she said during her daily briefing.

TV6 will update this story with more information as Governor Reynolds begins her press briefing at 11 a.m.