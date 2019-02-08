1.7 million vehicles recalled to replace Takata airbag inflators

A massive auto recall to alert consumers about. Multiple automakers are recalling 1.7 million vehicles to replace Takata airbag inflators.

The recalls include various models of Subaru, Tesla, BMW, Volkswagen, Daimler vans, Mercedes and Ferrari.

Takata airbag inflators can potentially deploy hurling shrapnel into drivers and passengers, causing injury or death.

This year alone, about 10 million inflators are expected to be recalled.

Owners can check to see if their vehicles are being recalled by going to the Nationa Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website at this link, and typing in your vehicle identification number.