17-year-old arrested in East Moline after police say he stabbed his brother

A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged after police say he stabbed his brother.

East Moline police officers were called to the 300 block of 15th Avenue just before 2:30 Monday morning. Officers were called for a report of a battery in progress.

Upon arrival, officers learned two brothers were in fighting when according to police the 17-year-old brother stabbed his 28-year-old brother with a knife. Police say the 17-year-old left the scene with his brother's car and crashed into a vacant home in the 1500 block of Kennedy Drive. Officials say he left the scene but was found a short time later.

The 28-year-old victim from East Moline was taken to the hospital for a stab wound to the stomach, officials say the stab is non-life-threatening.

The 17-year-old is being charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery, Resisting a Peace Officer and Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

The teen is being held at the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Center pending filing on formal charges.

This incident is under investigation.