17-year-old stabbed in Davenport, non-life threatening injuries reported

Davenport Police responded to a report of a stabbing victim Friday around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Five Points.

When they arrived, officers learned that a single stabbing victim, a 17-year-old male, had been transported to Genesis Hospitals by a private vehicle.

Police located the victim at Genesis-West hospital, and he was transferred to Genesis-East hospital.

The victim suffered injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

Davenport Police say they have since determined that the stabbing took place in the 1700 block of Wilkes Avenue.

Detectives from the Davenport Police Department Criminal Investigations Division are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Davenport Police at 563-326-6125.

