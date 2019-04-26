18-year-old collapses, dies at Illinois Navy boot camp

A recruit died Tuesday at the Navy boot camp in Great Lakes, becoming the second recruit to die at the facility in the last eight weeks.

Kelsey Nobles, 18, of Mobile, Alabama, collapsed after her final physical fitness assessment, Lt. Joseph Pfaff told Military.com.

Nobles went into cardiac arrest and was taken to a nearby civilian hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Nobles is the second Navy recruit to die under such circumstances at Great Lakes in recent months.

Kierra Evans, 20, collapsed and died February 22 while undertaking her own physical fitness assessment a week before she was scheduled to graduate, according to Military.com.

Nobles’ father, Harold Nobles, told WKRG he has questions about what happened.

"For me, I'm just like, ‘What's wrong?’ These young people are so excited about serving their country and going into the military. Are [the military] doing enough to check them? Does physical testing need to be more in-depth?" Nobles said.

"Right now we are just focusing on getting her home and grieving first."