18-year-old in custody after report of stolen vehicle in East Moline

An 18-year-old is in custody after a report of a stolen vehicle out of East Moline, Illinois.

Police say on Tuesday, September 3 at 3:50 a.m., police were called to 5th Street for a report of suspicious people in the area. Upon arrival, officers saw a suspicious vehicle leaving the area.

When an officer tried to stop the vehicle, the driver did not stop and left the area. Police say the driver crashed the car a short distance away and then the driver ran from the vehicle.

Police say the suspect was captured a short time later and had a loaded gun on him. Police have identified him as 18-year-old D'Angilo Davis, of Rock Island.

Officials say car Davis was in was just reported stolen from a driveway at a nearby residence.

Davis was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer.

Police say another vehicle was also found to have been stolen from the area around the same time by an unknown suspect. That vehicle was later found in East Moline, parked and unoccupied.

No one was injured during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the East Moline Investigations Division at 309-752-1547 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.