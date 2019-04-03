18-year-old running for Davenport City Council

At 18-years-old, most people are thinking about graduating from high school and then getting a job or going to college, but a Davenport teenager wants a seat on the Davenport City Council.

“I’m willing to have people write me off for my age or my gender or for any other factor if it means I can help,” said Alexandra Dermody, a candidate running for Ward 7.

18-year-old Alexandra Dermody is on a mission to make the City of Davenport better and she's starting off by running for the City Council 7th ward seat.

“I want to do my part to give people my age a little better voice and to try and help the community work together to address the numerous problems that are facing the City of Davenport,” said Dermody.

Dermody currently takes care of her grandparents and is finishing up her senior year in high school, online.

“Plan to go to college to be a preschool teacher. In the meantime, I want to work on the city council, so that hopefully by the time I graduate, the community's just a little better of a place for all the kids in the area,” said Dermody.

Her main platform is to focus on juvenile crime, education, and civil rights.

“I think that the juvenile crime problem in our city should be addressed intellectually and with compassion,” said Dermody.

Dermody says she doesn't have all the answers, but she plans to form a youth board advisory that consists of 16 to 20 years old. That can address the problems facing their wards.

“It would allow the city council and mayor to get a firsthand perspective of the demographic of people that these issues face,” said Dermody.

Her inspiration is her grandfather.

“I saw all the things he did, all the work that he did, and I want to be able to say that I’ve done everything in my power to make sure that Davenport is safer, healthier, and happier,” said Dermody.

That passion runs in the family. Her grandfather George Nickolas, first ran for city council when he was 23 years old.

‘When I was on the city council an 18-year-old ran by the name of Steve Ahrens. So it's not an unusual situation to run that young,” said George Nickolas, Dermody’s grandfather.

Her grandfather says despite her age, he knows she has something to offer.

“Alex can provide that kind of perspective on having an understanding of what the young people want,” said Nickolas.

For Dermody, running also means giving a voice to others.

“If elected I want to push for the things the people of 7th ward want. I want to make sure that they are being heard and no one is being ignored,” said Dermody.

Dermody is hosting a meet and greet with voters on April 20th at the Davenport Fairmount Public Library in the Brooke room, 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. You can learn more about her campaign on her Facebook page by searching Alexandra Dermody for 7th Ward.

