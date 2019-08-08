18th Street to be partially closed in Bettendorf for road work

City officials in Bettendorf have announced a partial closure to 18th Street for the installation of traffic signal foundations.

The closure will begin, pending weather, on Monday, August 12, and continue to Wednesday, August 14. The street will be closed immediately north and south of Grant Street (US Highway 67) for the installation.

City officials say the closure will not extend to the adjacent alleys and that all access points for the businesses there will still be open.

Thru-traffic on 18th Street will be detoured to 17th Street.

For more information, you can contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.