19 people facing felony gun, drug and robbery charges after months long investigation in Scott County

The United States Department of Justice along with the Davenport and Bettendorf Police Departments, Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI have secured indictments against 19 people on federal gun, robbery and drug charges.

According to a press release from the DOJ, a Federal Grand Jury returned the indictments over the last eight weeks. The investigations took place throughout Scott County and resulted in 38 criminal charges and involved the seizure of multiple firearms and guns.

“In the past few years our office in Davenport has substantially increased prosecutions of violent criminals, with a focus on those who illegally use and possess guns,” said United States Attorney Krickbaum. “That has been possible only because of our partnerships with law enforcement, which are as strong today as they have ever been.”

The arrests were made as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program, which allows local law enforcement to team up with the DOJ to crack down on violent crime. Davenport Police joined the program earlier in 2019. Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said since joining the program, 58 search warrants were used and 62 guns seized. Sikorski said Davenport has seen a 5% drop in violence crime in 2019.

“The reduction of violent crime is our highest priority,” Sikorski said in the press release. “Through effective collaboration and partnerships with our Federal, State and Community partners, we have a shared focus in vigorously investigating and pursuing violent offenders. All areas of our Department are committed and focused on reducing violent crime. “

So far, 13 of the 19 people with indictments have been arrested. The charges announced today are in addition to the 25 individuals charged for federal violations of gun crimes announced in August 2019 by United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum.

To date, 13 defendants have been arrested.

