19 students hurt school bus crash with Rumpke trash truck in SE Indiana

Twenty people, including 19 students, were hurt and taken to various hospitals from a crash involving a school bus and Rumpke trash truck in southeastern Indiana Wednesday morning, authorities said.

One of the students suffered severe injuries and went to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, said Eric Lows, superintendent for South Dearborn Community School Corporation.

Most of them are middle and high school students, he said.

The crash occurred just after 8 a.m. in the 400 block of State Road 350 at Mt. Sinai Road near Aurora, according to Dearborn County dispatchers.

Air Care confirmed they were asked to fly to the scene, but they said they cannot due to snow showers in the area.

Molly Yeager, a spokeswoman for Rumpke, said the crash occurred between the bus and one of Rumpke’s residential trucks in the northbound lanes of State Route 350.

“I can confirm that a school bus struck a Rumpke residential truck on 350 N in Aurora, Indiana, shortly after 8 a.m. this morning,” she tells FOX19 NOW.

“Our driver was out of the truck at the time of the incident servicing customers; however, sustained injuries from debris. The Indiana State Police Department as well as the Dearborn County Sherriff’s office are currently investigating. We are unsure of the number of injuries on the bus, or the extent. Our thoughts are with all those individuals involved.”

The school bus belongs to South Dearborn Community School Corporation, school officials said.

"Parents of students involved in this accident are being contacted The investigation is ongoing and we will provide more information when available. If you have any questions, please contact central office at 812-926-2090.”

Parents who are worried about their children and want to check on them are asked to call their school.

Updates will be posted on the school district’s website and Facebook page throughout the day.

“The Highpoint Health Emergency Department is receiving individuals injured in the school bus accident this morning on State Route 350. The hospital requests that parents of those injured come to the main lobby of the hospital when they arrive. More information will be provided as it becomes available,” hospital officials said in a statement.

