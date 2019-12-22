19-year-old Illinois man killed in single-vehicle rollover accident in Hancock County

One person died in a single-vehicle rollover accident in Hancock County, Illinois Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened at 1:00 P.M.

According to Illinois State Police, Jacob Huls, 19, of Carthage, Illinois was driving northbound on IL-94 about a half-mile north of County Road 2800 N when a vehicle in front of him slowed down to avoid hitting another vehicle pulling out of a driveway. Huls, the driver, swerved to avoid hitting the car in front and left the roadway. His vehicle hit a ditch and rolled over into a field. Both Huls and his passenger Cory Squier, 20, of LaHarpe, Illinois were ejected from the vehicle.

Huls died on the scene, Squier was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The accident resulted in three criminal charges including, Unlawful Possession of Alcohol by a minor, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, and Failure to wear seatbelt.