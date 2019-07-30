1M free Snickers bars to be given out if Halloween date changes

We could see a flood of Snickers bars if the date for Halloween is changed to the last Saturday in October instead of October 31.

A Change.org petition by the nonprofit Halloween and Costume Association seeks to make the change, and if it happens, Mars Inc., which owns Snickers, says it will give away one million Snickers bars.

"If the federal government makes this thing official, we're offering up to one million free Snickers to America. No tricks, only treats," said a Snickers spokesperson, according to Thrillist.com.

Thrillist reports more than 102,000 people had signed the online petition as of Tuesday afternoon.