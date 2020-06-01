2 Dead, 2 Others injured including officer in Davenport unrest

Davenport Mayor and Davenport Police Chief gave a timeline and update to the overnight violence.

Mayor Mike Matson said, due to last night's violence, Scott County is issuing a county-wide curfew.

He has also asked the Iowa National Guard for assistance.

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski gave a timeline of what happened.

According to him, the unrest ensued around 10 p.m. starting at North Park Mall.

Sikorski described more than 100 vehicles with people driving around.

In all, Davenport police, with the help of multiple other agencies from surrounding areas, responded to 45+ serious disturbance calls and, "dozens of confirmed shots fired incidents involving those vehicles and occupants."

In all, four people were shot. Two people were killed and, among the two injured, one was an officer.

The two fatalities happened at the West Kimberly Walmart and at the 1100 block of West 15th.

There was a shooting at Neckers Jewelers in Davenport where more than 30 shell casings were found.

Sikorski said, then, at 3 a.m., police officers were "ambushed," in the area of 15th Street and Myrtle.

Several rounds were shot at officers and one was hit.

The chief said officers were able to locate a vehicle fleeing the area.

After a pursuit, several occupants were taken into custody.

Matson and Sikorski will hold another press conference at 9 a.m.