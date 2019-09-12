2 YouTubers arrested for trespassing near Area 51

Two men from the Netherlands were arrested in Las Vegas for trespassing on federal property near Area 51.

Men arrested for allegedly trespassing near Area 51 say they weren't planning on storming it.

Both claim they didn’t know they were breaking the law.

"No we did not, we didn't realize this was going to happen," 21-year-old Govert Sweep said on a video call from the Nye County Detention Center.

He along with 20-year-old Ties Granzier are accused of trespassing at the Nevada National Security Site Tuesday.

Nye County Sheriff’s deputies say they found a car parked at a gate about three miles into the property. Cameras and a drone were found inside the duo’s vehicle.

Sweep said us none of this was meant to happen. He said he and Granzier were on the way to Tonapah, Nevada, from Las Vegas when they came across the Area 51 Alien Center in the Amargosa Valley.

That’s where they heard about the internet-famed “Storm Area 51” event, unaware of the seriousness of trying to get on top-secret government land.

“The woman in the Alien Center, the gas station, said, ‘Okay, you can go to Mercury and you can watch there.' So, we’re just like okay and we go there. We’re driving, as I said, we were not the only ones going there. There were a lot of cars going there,” Sweep explained.

Sweep said trespassing was not a planned part of their trip.

"We didn't have any intention to storm it because we leave one day before the actual storming dates and we just wanted to make, to go there," Sweep claimed.

Even so, police said both men understood exactly what the no trespassing signs said, but still wanted to look at the facility.

Granzier is the personality on a popular European YouTube channel with more than 735,000 subscribers. Sweep, also a YouTuber, hoped they’ll both be released soon.

It’s uncertain when the Dutchmen will be allowed to leave.

