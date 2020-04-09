2 days of hail, and Graupel, or "Soft Hail", today!

Tuesday and Wednesday we had thunderstorms that formed some old fashioned hail composed of solid ice. Thursday, in the very cold atmosphere aloft, we had what is sometimes called "soft hail", a composition of snow and ice known as Graupel. So, how do these soft and spongy chunks of "snow" form? Well, it all starts with a snowflake. These 6 sided crystals of ice are formed well above the freezing level deep in a cloud. As they fall down through the cloud they encounter a layer of super-cooled water. That's water that can get as cold as -40 WITHOUT freezing. As the water contacts the snowflake it freezes in a process that builds multiple layers of ice accumulation onto the snowflake. Between those layers is a bit of trapped air. As the water droplets stick to the snowflake it becomes more rounded and starts to take on the shape of a pellet. Then, as the snow pellet leaves the cloud and gets closer to the ground it encounters air that is near or slightly above freezing. Since it never has at the chance to become frozen hard the pellet has a soft, almost "squishy" feel due to the combination of the softly frozen ice layers and the tiny air pockets throughout the pellet. This is also the reason it gets the "soft hail" nickname.