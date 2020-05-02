2 dead after motorcycle crash in Clinton County

Clinton County, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on Saturday afternoon.
The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at 290th Avenue and 205th Street in Clinton County.
Police said a motorcycle left the road and struck a farm field fence. Both people on the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
The Sheriff’s Office has not released the names of either occupant. The crash remains under investigation.