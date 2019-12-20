2 firefighters die, 3 hurt as wildfires ravage Australia

Two volunteer firefighters have died while battling wildfires ravaging Australia’s most populous state, forcing Prime Minister Scott Morrison to cut short his family holiday as authorities braced for temperatures to soar in New South Wales at the weekend.

The two were in a truck convoy fighting blazes southwest of Sydney when a tree fell and caused the vehicle to roll off the road.

The two men died at the scene while three other firefighters were injured and taken to a hospital.

Cooler conditions provided desperately needed relief Friday, but scorching temperatures are forecast at the weekend with Sydney’s western suburbs tipped to reach 45 degrees Celsius, or 113 Fahrenheit.

