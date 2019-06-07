2 infants given up in 3 days under Iowa Safe Haven Act

An Iowa law that allows parents to give up their newborn babies without fear of prosecution was recently utilized twice in three days.

A girl born May 24 and a boy born May 27 were handed over to the Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS).

The DHS said details of each event are being withheld to protect the identity of the parents and the children.

The babies are the 36th and 37th infants to be surrendered to the state since Iowa enacted the Safe Haven Act, which allows parents the option of handing over custody of babies age 30 days or younger without the risk of abandonment charges.

The parent, or their authorized representative, can leave the newborn at a hospital or health care facility, and remain anonymous.

Safe haven babies are placed with approved foster or adoptive families.

