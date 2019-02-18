2 injured playing "Cowboy Pinball" in Kentucky

At least two people were injured playing a game known as "Cowboy Pinball" at a rodeo event called Bull Bash in Kentucky over the weekend.

The object of the game is for volunteers to grab a $100 bill attached to a bull without leaving their assigned circle inside the ring.

Video provided to KWQC TV6 from Misty Brake Hambrick shows two participants being tossed into the air by a bull Saturday night.

The Owensboro Times reports that arena staff members were unaware the event’s producers were playing the game until it was announced Saturday night.

Various online reports indicate the participants suffered non-life threatening injuries.