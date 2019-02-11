$2 million lottery ticket purchased in Burlington, Iowa

Someone bought a Powerball ticket in Burlington worth $2 million.

Iowa Lottery officials say the ticket matched the first five numbers in Saturday's drawing but missed the Powerball number. The match of five numbers is worth $1 million, but the person also added the Power Play option, multiplying the prize to $2 million.

No one matched all six numbers to win the $223.6 million jackpot. Saturday's winning numbers were 1, 2, 3, 7, 39 and Powerball 25.

The ticket was bought at the Hy-Vee store at 3140 Agency St. in Burlington.