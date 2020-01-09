2 suspected coyote attacks in Chicago, several sightings

Authorities in Chicago are on the hunt for coyotes after two reported attacks, including one in which a passersby said they pulled a wild canine off a 6-year-old boy.

(NPS)

One expert says if a coyote was indeed the culprit, it would be the first such attack on a human in Illinois.

There has been a flurry of sightings of coyotes in the city and even a rescue of a young coyote from Lake Michigan.

The boy, and a man who showed up at a hospital with what he said was a coyote bite, didn't suffer life-threatening injuries.

