2-year-old fatally shot in Florida; family says it was "accidental"

A Florida family is mourning the death of a 2-year-old boy who was accidentally shot with a gun found in their apartment.

Family members say the shooting that claimed the life of 2-year-old Jayden Piedra, was accidental.

He was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating but says deputies are not looking for suspects.

Officers say it's a reminder to never leave a gun in the reach of children.

Florida law requires that guns be kept in a locked box or secure location, or outfitted with a trigger lock.