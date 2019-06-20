20 dogs rescued during raid at property in Iowa

Twenty dogs were rescued during a raid at a property in Iowa Wednesday.

Officials say a complaint led them to the dogs who were found living in cramped conditions in grain bins.

A veterinarian says the animals were in "decent" condition but showed signs of malnutrition.

Twelve of the dogs will be moved to kennels in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Of the eight dogs that remain, four are going to be removed when space can be found.

The other four will remain with the owner, who has agreed to spay and neuter the animals as well as take them to the vet to receive their shots.