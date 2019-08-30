20 new North Scott teachers hired

North Scott students and a number of their new teachers are finishing their first week of school. The district just welcomed 20 new teachers.

Inside of North Scott High School. You’ll find more than just computers clicking, but students ready to learn. The freshmen aren't the only ones starting a new journey. Madison Hosfield is writing a new chapter.

She’s the newest ninth and 10th grade English teacher at the high school. She's not alone, Ellen Jacobs is a special education level two teacher at Neil Armstrong Elementary. She teaches reading, writing, and math to fourth, fifth, and sixth graders. She and Hosfield are two of the 20 new teachers the district hired this school year.

A chuck of the teachers will be replacing staff that are either transferring or retiring from the district.

“It's always good to get new people into our building, into our district,” said Tim Green, Neil Armstrong Principal. “To bring different experiences that will benefit our students as they get the opportunity to work with them across the year,”

Both ladies come from different districts. Shane Knoche, principal at North Scott High School says the hiring process is different for each school, but they ultimately look for candidates that are dedicated to helping students and treat their staff with respect.

“There are times that we'll see that they don't treat our support staff as well as they should. Then it actually goes against them on that. We want them treating everyone well, we're all a part of a team,” said Knoche.

As the school year continues and the teachers adjust to the new atmosphere. They all hope to make a difference in the lives of their students.

“Working with the severe and profound kids definitely has a special place in my heart,” said Jacobs. “Working here with all these wonderful kids that I have already met has just been a wonderful experience so far,”

“One of my biggest goals in teaching is just to be able to let students know that someone cares and someone is there,” said Hosfield.

Of the 20 new teachers hired. Two of them are male. The district says they are seeing fewer male applicants than female.