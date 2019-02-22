200+ athletes to compete in Winter Iowa Senior Games in the Quad Cities

Nearly 250 athletes will be competing in the Winter Iowa Senior Games in the Quad Cities this weekend.

Coming from 10 states, the athletes will participate in the Iowa Senior Games where seven sports are featured with competition held in both Iowa and Illinois.

Athletes range in age from 50 to 87 years old, with nearly half of the participants coming from the Quad Cities area.

Sports will include billiards, bowling, pickleball, swimming, table tennis, indoor tennis and an indoor track and field meet.

Admission is free and the public is encouraged to attend.

The Winter Iowa Senior Games is presented by Health Alliance Medicare and hosted by the Iowa Senior Games.