$20,000 reward for information in Corey Harrell murder expires at midnight

It's the biggest reward ever offered by Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, but at midnight, it disappears: $20,000 for information leading to an arrest in the murder of Corey Harrell.

Police are still looking for tips in the homicide of Corey Harrell Jr., who was killed in Moline nearly a year ago. (Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

Just over one year ago, Harrell was found shot to death in his car in downtown Moline.

Police say someone here in the Quad Cities knows who pulled the trigger.

At the end of the night on Wednesday, the reward drops back down to just $2500.

Detective Jon Leach says the record reward offered one month ago has generated numerous tips, phone calls and information on the Crime Stoppers app.

One the one-year anniversary of the shooting, authorities and Harrell's family pleaded with the community to solve this murder.

"Any information we can get from the public is important. We have seen more tips since the billboards went up and we're hoping to see even more tips," Detective Jon Leach said.

Police say they're hopeful in this final day before the $20,000 reward expires that someone will give them the tip they need.

Any contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous. Anyone with information about the murder is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 309-524-2140.

