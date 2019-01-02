2018: More people moved away from Illinois and Iowa than those moving in

When it comes to moving, more people left Iowa and Illinois than those who moved in. In Fact, both states were in the top ten of the Most Moved from States in 2018 survey by United Van Lines.

Illinois was second and Iowa came in 8th on the list. In fact, the Midwest led the way with nearly 56 percent of the moves being outbound.

So where are people moving to? Vermont came in as the top moving destination in 2018. Americans are also moving West and South.

The study also shows the reasons behind these moves. A leading motivation to move is a career change, retirement, proximity to family and lifestyle change. Idaho saw the largest influx of new residents desiring a lifestyle change and more people flocked to New Mexico for retirement than any other state.

The top inbound states of 2018 were:

1. Vermont

2. Oregon

3. Idaho

4. Nevada

5. Arizona

6. South Carolina

7. Washington

8. North Carolina

9. South Dakota

10. District of Columbia

Moving Out

The top outbound states for 2018 were:

11. New Jersey

12. Illinois

13. Connecticut

14. New York

15. Kansas

16. Ohio

17. Massachusetts

18. Iowa

19. Montana

20. Michigan

Balanced

In several states, the number of residents moving inbound was approximately the same as the number moving outbound. Arkansas and Mississippi are among these "balanced states."

