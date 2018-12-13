2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner Dr. Denis Mukwege speaks with KWQC

Dr. Denis Mukwege was jointly awarded the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize alongside Nadia Murad for "for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict."

Dr. Denis Mukwege is a world-renowned surgeon and gynecologist.

He is the founder and medical director of Panzi Hospital in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He along with his staff have helped care for more than 30,000 survivors of sexual violence. Dr. Mukwege is a leading expert on repairing the internal damage caused by rape in war. His work began in DRC but he has expanded internationally. His hospital not only treats survivors with physical wounds, but also provides legal, and psycho-social services to patients. And he has raised awareness of the legal loopholes which male rape survivors fall through as well. He's been attacked, held at gunpoint, and has faced off with militias and government officials in an effort to provide well being and safety for survivors. He spoke with KWQC's Sarah Jone via email.

How do you feel about being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize?

"The Nobel Peace Prize is a sign that the world is waking up and starts to recognize what is happening in wars around the world. For many years I’ve said, together with others, that rape is used as a weapon of war. This year’s Nobel Peace Prize sheds a light on these crimes and I sincerely hope that the international community will finally act to end and prevent sexual violence and to support survivors. I’ve dedicated this award to them and it is very much their prize. The Nobel Peace Prize recognizes their suffering and shows their voices are heard."

Who are three or more people you admire for their work?

"I haven’t met anyone who inspired me more than the survivors I meet every day. Despite everything they went through, they show so much warmth and strength. When I had to flee in 2012 after the attempted assassination, the women started to save money to pay for my return flight. Most of them live on less than two dollars a day, but they were selling vegetables and fruits to buy the ticket. I’ve never seen so much determination. They are a true inspiration."