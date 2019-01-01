2018 Weather Snapshot

2018 was a wet and warm year in the QC ranking in the top 25 for both wettest and warmest on record.

The average temperature was 51.1° was the 22nd warmest on record and warmest since 2015. The warmest day of the year was May 28th when we hit 99°! The coldest day of the year was January 1st and 2nd of 2018 when we hit -19°!

It was also the 14th wettest year on record with 45.23" of precipitation and the wettest year since 2009. The wettest day of the year was August 28th when over 3" of rain fell in the QC.