2019 A Year Of Records

2019 has been a year of records and near records in the QCA. Mt Carroll, Illinois set the all time record low in the state of Illinois at -33°. We had the 5th snowiest season on record at 60.8". In April we set the all time record crest on the Mississippi River. Now as of May 30th after another night of rain we have the 3rd wettest year to date on record as well as the 3rd wettest May on record. So far for the year we've had over 25" of rain which is nearly double the average of 13.71". For the month of May alone we've had over 9" which is over double average of 4.17"!

Whew...we aren't even half way through the year and these are some impressive stats!