2019 Flood Comparison

After the unfortunate breech in the HESCO barriers on Tuesday afternoon many people were asking how this flood compares to our other big floods. KWQC's Kevin Phelps did a little digging for us and here is what he found.

2019 is already the record longest stretch for the Mississippi River at Rock Island being at major flood stage (18ft) and higher at 39 days and counting. 1993 was also a long duration flood with 29 straight days, but this year is much longer. This could be part of reason why the barriers were breached yesterday.

To put some numbers to it, big numbers, at major flood stage (18ft) 1.6million gallons of water flow pass the QC per second. Up the level to 22ft and that number goes to 2.3 million gallons per second! That puts a lot of stress on our flood barriers. (At 15ft, minor flood stage, 1.2 millions gallons per second flow past the QC)

Any river crest forecast only take into account rainfall over the next 24 hours so don't be surprised if we see these forecasts change and hope barriers and pumps all along the Mississippi here and down river hold up.