2019 Gardening Trends

2019 is the year many people are taking to be the time to try new things. As Spring begins so does the beginning of the gardening season for many. But what are 2019's hottest gardening trends and fads?

According to the Garden Design, there are 10 tips to keep in mind as you prepare your garden for the season.

1.) Keep it low maintenance. More is not always better. The Garden Design says "More mess equals more stress". so include things like perennial plants that will come back every year and group them by their watering needs.

2.) Creating a staycation spot. As designer Scott Shrader says, “Why go on vacation once a year when you can make your yard feel like you’re on vacation all year round?” Put items like weatherproof speakers in your yard to add to the experience while you are outside. Invest in outdoor furniture that you actually want to sit in.

3.) Making backyard structures focal points. Many people have things like sheds or garages that meet in the back yard. Spending time to beautify these spaces helps make them more appealing to the eye! You can use salvaged materials, such as rough barn wood and antique iron gates to create a rustic pool house.

4.) Include private, secluded spaces. Make a portion of your yard feel like a getaway. This can be a space to relax, read, or meditate. Provide just enough seating for two, maybe include a simple water feature, use tall narrow plants as a privacy screen.

5.) Make a notable first impression. We all know in life first impressions can make or break a relationship. Why should your yard be any different? Included scented plants, install lighting.

6.) Include unexpected elements in your arrangements. According to Garden Design, "Specimens that are not traditionally used in arrangements—e.g., sticks, leaves, dried seed heads, fruits, etc.—have become increasingly popular in the floral design world, and chances are you already have something unique that truly reflects the season right in your own backyard. Not only will you create something gorgeous, but we believe that stepping outside and looking at your plants with fresh eyes is a refreshing pursuit that’s good for the soul. If possible, we suggest bringing a small child along with you for this activity. They’re often quite skilled at thinking outside the box and finding beauty in the unexpected!"

7.) Including food in landscapes of all sizes. More and more people are incorporating edible items into their gardens and yards. You don't even need a lot of space. you could add a pot on your front or back porch, or even hanging planters work too!

8.) Giving back with gardens. As people become more aware of the environmental impacts humans have on the earth, more and more people are wanting to give back to the Earth in a positive way. You can get your garden to be a 'certified wildlife habitat' which benefits wildlife and may inspire your neighbors to do the same. Use natural ways to get rid of weeds and garden pests like grubs and Japanese beetles.

9.) Growing all types of plants indoors. Bring the garden inside. Many people in urban environments are looking for creative and fun ways to grow plants year round. But making the plants look attractive indoors is important. Growing larger plants in pots on the flood are good, and be sure to include toxin-fighting plants as a part of a living wall in your bedroom.

10.) Invest in outdoor furniture that lasts. It seems every major retailer sells outdoor furniture this time of year. But just because you may save a buck at one retailer doesn't mean it should be your first choice. Find a local artisan who builds functional yet sophisticated furnishings. More and more people are getting into the DIY trend, so why not make a piece of furniture.

