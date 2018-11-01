2019 Open enrollment begins for Affordable Care Act

Open enrollment is officially underway for those signing up for the Affordable Care Act.

Open enrollment begins November 1st and runs through December 15th, 2018.

Healthcare plans sold during Open Enrollment start January 1, 2019.

To be eligible to enroll in health coverage through the Marketplace you must live in the United States, must be a U.S. citizen or national and cannot be incarcerated.

The HealthCare.gov blog lists several resources to help those looking to navigate registration.

An online module allows users to Preview 2019 plans, with price estimates based on personal income. A checklist is provided online to help gather the documents needed. And there is a module to help estimate income for the application.

Local help can also be found through an online module.