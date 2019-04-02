2019 Quad Cities Big Table continues in late April

Have you noticed issues throughout the Quad Cities area that you would like to address? Have you thought of a solution to an issue in the Quad Cities that you would like to share with others? Well, the 2019 Quad Cities Big Table season will continue this month on April 26 and April 27.

The Quad Cities Big Table event helps to provide a forum to those who wish to identify community issues and find solutions to those issues.

“Last year, the Quad Cities Big Table helped build new relationships and inspire new collaborations that are changing the region,” said Kent Pilcher, Tri-Chair of the Q2030 Regional Action Plan and President of Estes Construction. “As we know, relationships progress into ideas, and I’m looking forward to seeing the innovative solutions that come forward this year.”

New to the Quad Cities Big Table this year will be five Big Table conversations that will be hosted by community leaders over the two days throughout the Quad Cities area.

Topics will range from prosperous economy to youth as change agents.

Officials ask that community members register for these free Quad Cities Big Table events in advance. Participants are encouraged to hold small-group discussions at each table, report their findings or solutions to the larger group and make a personal commitment to take action to transform the Quad Cities area.

Prosperous Economy:

When: Friday, April 26 from 8:30 - 10 a.m.

Where: Western Illinois University – Quad Cities, 3300 River Drive, Moline.

Facilitated by: Paul Rumler, Quad Cities Chamber; and Dougal Nelson, Junior Achievement of the Heartland

Quad Cities as a destination experience:

When: Friday, April 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: The Rust Belt, 533 12th Ave., East Moline

Facilitated by: Dave Herrell, Visit Quad Cities; and Sean Moeller, Moeller Nights

Affordable Housing:

When: Friday, April 26 from 1:30 - 3 p.m.

Where: Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island

Facilitated by: Leslie Kilgannon, Scott County Housing Council; Rick Schloemer, IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union; and Alvaro Macias, Ascentra Credit Union

Role of Preschool in Creating a World-Class Education:

When: Saturday, April 27 from 10 - 11:30 a.m.

Where: Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf

Facilitated by: Marcy Mendenhall, SAL Family and Community Services; Mike Oberhaus, former Rock Island – Milan School District Superintendent; and Don Doucette, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges

Youth as Change Agents:

When: Saturday, April 27 from 2 - 3:30 p.m.

Where: Champions Club, Modern Woodmen Park, 209 S. Gaines St., Davenport

Facilitated by: Jasmine and Teresa Babers, daughter-mother duo and founders of Love, GIRLS Magazine.

More from officials with the Quad Cities Big Table:

Community members also are invited to host their own Big Table conversations April 26-27 and take action on issues that matter to them to make the Quad Cities better. Interested table hosts may find resources to help promote and guide meetings here.

Groups launched by the Big Table are encouraged to share their efforts, big or small, via email (q2030@quadcitieschamber.com) and on social media using #QCBigTable and tagging @IntheQ2030.

Big Table discussions started this year with the Student Big Table, when about 60 high school students from across the Quad Cities spent half of their day Feb. 28 developing goals and action plans to make the region the ideal place.

In April 2018, Q2030 organized the Quad Cities Big Table, launching a new tradition and forum for identifying community issues and creating solutions. Over a 48-hour period, more than 5,000 Quad Citizens of all ages gathered around 508 tables to meet new people, share ideas and explore ways to improve lives and our region.