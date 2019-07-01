2019 Quad Cities school supply drive

Having basic school supplies helps students come into their classroom ready to learn, and it also quite literally gives them the tools for success.

The QC First Day Project is gearing up for the 2019-2020 school supply drive for Quad City area schools.

Donations go to support students in grades K-12.

The drive begins July 1st 2019.

Supplies Needed:

- Backpacks

-Crayons

-Colored Pencils

-Notebooks

-Erasers

-Glue Sticks

-Loose-Leaf Paper

-Pocket Folders

-Pencils

-Pencil Boxes

-Pens

-Rulers

-Scissors

-Washable Markers

-Watercolor Paints

The First Day Project annual school supply drive is a collaboration of Quad City area school districts, local businesses, and volunteer groups to help meet the needs of students who may not otherwise have the school supplies they need to be successful. More than 25,000 students in the Quad Cities are eligible for the free and reduced lunch program. Some Quad Cities school districts have as many as 90% of the total student population qualifying for free and reduced lunch, according to the First Day Project. Supplied collected through the Frist Day Project helps meet the needs of thousands of students to enable them to start the school year with confidence.

Donations can be dropped off at:

IOWA -

July 1st - August 2nd

Bettendorf Community School District Administration Center - 3311 18th Street., Bettendorf, IA.

Davenport Community School District - 1702 Main Street, Davenport (Monday - Thursday)

Pleasant Valley High School - 604 Belmont Road., Bettendorf.

ILLINOIS:

Moline School District Administration Center - 1619 11th Avenue., Moline.

Rock Island/Milan School District Administration Center - 2101 6th Avenue., Rock Island.

Chris Elsberg State Farm Insurance Agency - 855 46th Avenue., Rock Island

East Moline Area - First Day Fund Inc. 3801 7th Street,. East Moline 9:30am -2:30pm

OTHER COLLECTION SITES:

Ascentra Credit Union:

-1710 Grant Street., Bettendorf

-2339 53rd Ave., Bettendorf

-1515 W. 53rd St., Davenport

-1710 W. 3rd St., Davenport

-1800 Brady St., Davenport

-949 Mississippi View Ct., LeClaire

3005 7th St., Moline

Carpetland:

-4337 Brady St., Davenport

-4201 44th Ave., Moline

MelFoster:

-2300 Spruce Hills Dr., Bettendorf

-2215 East Kimberly Rd., Davenport

-3211 East 35th St., Ct. Davenport

2500 41st St., Moline