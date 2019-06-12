2019 Ride the River

The 35th annual Ride the River is being held on Father's Day, June 16, 2019. The event starts at the YMCA on 2nd Street in Davenport and travels across Arsenal Island to Moline’s riverfront trail. Ride up river to the Celebration Belle dock in Moline, board the boat (bikes will be in a secured area) for a river cruise near the I-74 bridge construction and more.

Due to the closure of some riverfront trails and high water at Leach Park, there will be no boat/barge crossing on this year’s ride. From the Celebration dock, ride to The Bend in East Moline to take in the view from the 9th floor River Room at Hyatt Place for a 35th birthday celebration with cake and ice cream.

Also at The Bend, Tales on the Trail, a River Cities Rotary initiative, will feature two short stories for kids.

Then, head to Rock Island for more fun in Schwiebert Park with lawn games, food and cold drinks. The final stretch takes you across the Centennial Bridge back to Davenport.rters.

The roughly 16-mile route is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bike repair stations are located along the route and at headquarters.

• Saturday, June 15, 9 a.m.- noon: Packet Pickup and bike helmet sales. All riders will receive a free Ride the River reusable water bottle compliments of Davenport Noon Kiwanis Club.

• Sunday, June 16, registration is open from 6:30 a.m. to noon. Sales of bike helmets, 2019 and vintage T-shirts. Food trucks and the HyVee Healthy You Mobile with the Blender Bike in the Y parking lot.

To Register: Online at www.riveraction.org/ridetheriver through noon Friday, June 14.

Registration also will be available Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon and Sunday from 7 a.m. to noon at the Davenport YMCA, 606 W. 2nd Street in Davenport.

To Volunteer: Receive a free T-Shirt and lots of thanks! Contact Ride the River for more information at 563-322-2969.