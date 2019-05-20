2019 Shred event exceeds previous year

It rained all day, but that didn't stop people from lining up to drop off personal and financial papers for safe and secure shredding. In fact, people dropped off more documents on Friday, May 17th, 2019 than the year before.

The results were released Monday, May 20th. The Quad City community dropped off over 10,000 pounds more paper than the year before

According to document shredding company Shred-It, 97,480 pounds of paper was chewed up in its giant shredding trucks at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. That compares to 87,420 in 2018.

It also means more than 829 trees,97 barrels of oil, 341,180 gallons of water were saved because of all that paper being recycled. In addition, 146 cubic yards of paper did not go into the landfill.

Thanks goes to Shred-It, Walcott Trust & Savings Bank, and the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds for making it happen.