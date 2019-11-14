2019 Student Hunger Drive raises half a million meals

Uniting 17 high schools from all over Iowa and Illinois to help stop food insecurity. This affects 1 in 8 adults and 1 in 5 children. After six weeks of collecting food, local high schoolers brought 568,317 meals they brought to the Quad Cities!

"I mean, it's really indescribable! To describe how it feels... it's just really rewarding I guess to see that you actually are making a difference. It's one thing when you see people working on homecoming and seeing people have a great time, but this really changes lives and saves lives and I think that's what is most important," said Mitch Winterlen, President of his school's Student Council.

When food insecurity affects 1 in 5 children, these high schoolers feel like they're helping their own friends, "that's like 1 in 5 of my classmates. So. it's really good to see that we're helping out my school and community and all my classmates," said Ethan Geifman, treasurer at his school's Student Council.

A tradition that started 34 years ago, instilling positivity in the Quad Cities area. President and CEO of Riverbend Foodbank Mike Miller explained, "this is a unique legacy of our community. We have now an entire generation of citizens in our community who have learned about the issue of hunger through their experience in high school. We get adults who reach out to the food bank and get involved because of the awareness that gets instilled in them through their youth."

Bettendorf High School junior Chase Mason said, "my parents always raised me to help out in my community and this provided me the opportunity to do so. So I just really enjoyed it and it's always good to give back."

To break down the total: with the 568,317 meals, they can feed 519 people three meals a day for a whole year! And this will be going towards the Quad Cities area!

