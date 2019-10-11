2019 Trick-or-Treat times in the Quad Cities area

Below is a list of Trick-or-Treat times throughout the Quad Cities for Halloween night.

See one we're missing? Please let us know by emailing us at news@kwqc.com

Illinois:

Aledo: Oct. 31 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Trick-or-TreatAndalusia: Oct. 31 5-7 p.m. Trick-or-TreatAtkinson: Oct. 31 5 - 7 p.m. Trick-or-TreatColona: Oct. 31 5:30 - 8:00 p.m. Trick-or-TreatDixon: Oct. 31 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m Trick-or-TreatEast Moline: 5 - 8 p.m. Trick-or-TreatGalesburg: Oct. 31 5 - 8 p.m. Trick-or-TreatGeneseo: Oct. 31 4 - 7 p.m. Trick-or-TreatHampton: Oct. 31 5 - 8 p.m. Trick-or-TreatMilan: Oct. 24 5 - 6:30 p.m. Trunk-or-Treat at Milan Comm. CenterMoline @ SouthPark: Oct. 27 4 - 6 p.m. Trick-or-TreatMoline @ Green Valley Park: Oct. 26 4 - 6 p.m. Trick-or-TreatRock Falls: Oct. 25 4:00 - 6 p.m. Uptown Trick-or-TreatFright Night: Oct. 24 5 - 7:30 p.m. Schwiebert Park

Iowa:

Bettendorf: Oct. 26 Halloween Parade 7 - 8 p.m.Bettendorf: Oct. 31 9:30 - 11 a.m. @ City Hall Trick-or-TreatBettendorf: Oct. 31 5 - 7:30 p.m. Trick-or-TreatBlue "Boo" Grass: Oct. 31 5:30 - 7 p.m. Trick-or-TreatBurlington: Oct. 25 4 - 6 p.m. Trick-or-TreatCamp Liberty: Oct. 26 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Family HalloweekendColumbus Junction: Oct. 31 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Trick-or-TreatDavenport: Oct. 31 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Trick-or-TreatDavenport: Oct. 27 4-6 p.m. NorthPark Mall Trick-or-TreatDavenport: Oct. 27 2 - 3:30 p.m. Halloween ParadeDeWitt: Oct. 31 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Trick-or-TreatDurant: Oct. 31 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Trick-or-TreatMaquoketa: Oct. 31 5 -7 p.m. Trick-or-TreatTipton: OCt. 27 1-3 p.m. Trunk-or-TreatWalcott: Oct. 31 6 - 8 p.m. Trick-or-Treat