2019 Trick-or-Treat times in the Quad Cities area

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Below is a list of Trick-or-Treat times throughout the Quad Cities for Halloween night.
See one we're missing? Please let us know by emailing us at news@kwqc.com
Illinois:
Aledo: Oct. 31 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Trick-or-Treat
Andalusia: Oct. 31 5-7 p.m. Trick-or-Treat
Atkinson: Oct. 31 5 - 7 p.m. Trick-or-Treat
Colona: Oct. 31 5:30 - 8:00 p.m. Trick-or-Treat
Dixon: Oct. 31 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m Trick-or-Treat
East Moline: 5 - 8 p.m. Trick-or-Treat
Galesburg: Oct. 31 5 - 8 p.m. Trick-or-Treat
Geneseo: Oct. 31 4 - 7 p.m. Trick-or-Treat
Hampton: Oct. 31 5 - 8 p.m. Trick-or-Treat
Milan: Oct. 24 5 - 6:30 p.m. Trunk-or-Treat at Milan Comm. Center
Moline @ SouthPark: Oct. 27 4 - 6 p.m. Trick-or-Treat
Moline @ Green Valley Park: Oct. 26 4 - 6 p.m. Trick-or-Treat
Rock Falls: Oct. 25 4:00 - 6 p.m. Uptown Trick-or-Treat
Fright Night: Oct. 24 5 - 7:30 p.m. Schwiebert Park
Iowa:
Bettendorf: Oct. 26 Halloween Parade 7 - 8 p.m.
Bettendorf: Oct. 31 9:30 - 11 a.m. @ City Hall Trick-or-Treat
Bettendorf: Oct. 31 5 - 7:30 p.m. Trick-or-Treat
Blue "Boo" Grass: Oct. 31 5:30 - 7 p.m. Trick-or-Treat
Burlington: Oct. 25 4 - 6 p.m. Trick-or-Treat
Camp Liberty: Oct. 26 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Family Halloweekend
Columbus Junction: Oct. 31 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Trick-or-Treat
Davenport: Oct. 31 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Trick-or-Treat
Davenport: Oct. 27 4-6 p.m. NorthPark Mall Trick-or-Treat
Davenport: Oct. 27 2 - 3:30 p.m. Halloween Parade
DeWitt: Oct. 31 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Trick-or-Treat
Durant: Oct. 31 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Trick-or-Treat
Maquoketa: Oct. 31 5 -7 p.m. Trick-or-Treat
Tipton: OCt. 27 1-3 p.m. Trunk-or-Treat
Walcott: Oct. 31 6 - 8 p.m. Trick-or-Treat