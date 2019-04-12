2019 Valley Fair Queen Contest

Applications are now available for the 2019 Mississippi Valley Fair Queen Contest.

The winner of the contest will reign during the fair, which is being held July 30 to Aug. 4, and will assist with various fair activities during the week. The winner also will represent Scott County and the Mississippi Valley Fair at the Iowa State Fair’s queen competition. The Iowa State Fair takes place Aug. 8-12, 2019.

The Mississippi Valley Fair Queen Contest this year is at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, at Keppy Hall. The queen will be crowned during the fair.

Mississippi Valley Fair Queen Contest contestants must be between the ages of 17 and 21 years of age on Aug. 8, 2019, the first day of the Iowa State Fair. Contestants must reside in Scott County or an adjoining county and have never been married or had children. Additional contest rules can be found on the application form.

Contestants will be judged on the following:

A - Personality, attitude, appearance, and awareness.

B - Leadership and citizenship, contribution to the community.

C - Overall appearance, charm, poise.

Each contestant must also be a member of at least one service organization in her community, such as a church group, FFA, 4-H or Girl Scouts.

The new queen will receive a sash and crown plus a $750 scholarship sponsored by the Mississippi Valley Fair.

Applications are available at the fair office, 2815 W. Locust St. The deadline for the return of applications is June 1, 2019.

Contest superintendents are Jeantee Keppy and Joan Martz. For additional information, call Keppy at (563) 370-5011 or Martz at (563) 528-1496. The Mississippi Valley Fair Queen Contest also has a Facebook page.