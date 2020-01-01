2019, Wet With Normal Temperatures

2019 seemed like a year of records for the QCA. From the all time coldest temp in the QC at -33° on January 31st (also all time state low in Illinois was set Mt Carroll at -38° on January 31st) to record flooding in the QCA and even to our recent heat wave at Christmas. 2019 will officially go down as the 6th wettest year on record with most of our rain coming in May with nearly 10" for the month. We set 14 record highs, low or daily precipitation marks through the year as well. I wonder what 2020 has in store...