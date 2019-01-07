2019 voting law changes in Iowa

With the new year comes a new law that requires an approved ID before being able to cast a ballot.

The full provisions of the Election Modernization and Integrity Act for voting at the polls are now in effect.

Voters who do not have a current Iowa driver’s license or state ID will be mailed a free Voter ID card. If you don't get one, call your county auditor and you will be sent a new one.

Voters casting ballots without the necessary ID will be offered a provisional ballot and can provide ID up until the deadline for that election, which is generally the following Monday.

Below is the list of approved identification:

• Iowa Driver's License

• Iowa Non-Operator's ID

• Military ID

• U.S. Passport

• Tribal ID

• Veteran's ID

• Voter ID Card

For more information, visit VoterReadyIowa.org.

