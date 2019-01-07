2019 voting law changes in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - With the new year comes a new law that requires an approved ID before being able to cast a ballot.
The full provisions of the Election Modernization and Integrity Act for voting at the polls are now in effect.
Voters who do not have a current Iowa driver’s license or state ID will be mailed a free Voter ID card. If you don't get one, call your county auditor and you will be sent a new one.
Voters casting ballots without the necessary ID will be offered a provisional ballot and can provide ID up until the deadline for that election, which is generally the following Monday.
Below is the list of approved identification:
• Iowa Driver's License
• Iowa Non-Operator's ID
• Military ID
• U.S. Passport
• Tribal ID
• Veteran's ID
• Voter ID Card
For more information, visit VoterReadyIowa.org.