2020 British Open will be canceled, according to Golf Digest

According to a report by Golf Digest, the British Open will be golf's first major to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Citing multiple sources, the report by Joel Beall and Brian Wacker states the British Open, scheduled for mid July, will not take place this year. The PGA Tour has canceled events through May 10th, while postponing the Masters and the PGA Championship. The John Deere Classic, which is scheduled a week earlier than the British Open, is still continuing to plan for the tournament to take place as scheduled July 6th-12th.