2020 Democratic candidate Tom Steyer making first stop in the Quad Cities

While the top 2020 Democratic contenders take the same debate stage Thursday night, one Democratic candidate will be in the Quad Cities.

Tom Steyer, American billionaire and 2020 Democratic candidate (Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0, License Link )

Tom Steyer is making a campaign stop discussing reform at the Davenport RiverCenter.

The self-made billionaire founded NextGen America, a nonprofit group that combats climate change, promotes social justice and increases voter participation.

The event starts at 5 p.m. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m.