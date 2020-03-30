2020 Kwik Star Criterium canceled due to coronavirus concerns

The Kwik Star Criterium, an annual Memorial Day weekend tradition run by the Quad Cities Bicycle Club, has been canceled this year.

“In order to ensure the safety of everyone, it is our desire to act as prudently as possible in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Race Director Tom Schuler said in a media release. “As such, we have made the decision to cancel this year’s Kwik Star Criterium.

“We thank Kwik Star and all of our other wonderful sponsors for their much-needed commitment to this year’s race despite tough economic conditions. Without them, our event would not be possible.”

The Kwik Star Criterium will return to the Village of East Davenport on Memorial Day, May 31, 2021.

The Kwik Star Criterium was first run as the Moline Criterium in 1965 and has evolved over the years, eventually landing on Memorial Day in 1975. Since then it has joined with other area races to form the Memorial Day Weekend Bicycle Races series.

In 2014 the race moved to its current location in the Village of East Davenport and features a challenging hilly circuit.